Kamaal R Khan restrained from putting defamatory content against Vashu Bhagnani, family

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has been restrained by the Bombay High Court from putting out any defamatory content against Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani, or his family members.

According to a tweet by @barandbench, KRK has been told to put a stop to such content on Twitter till the time the 1 crore defamation suit is pending.

“#BombayHighCourt has restrained Twitter celebrity Kamaal R Khan from putting defamatory tweets against Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani and his family members till pendency of the 1-crore defamation suit filed by Bhagnani,” read the post.

This time, KRK, who is known for putting out controversial remarks against celebrities and films, landed in legal soup for his review of film, Coolie No. 1, which was backed by Bhagnani.

In fact, KRK, a popular figure in the Twitter world, reacted to the post, writing: “I am sure, you are putting a wrong news here!”.

“Court Judgment:- I can’t make #bellbottom project making video. So Vashu ji could have asked me to note release this video and I could have not done it. Where was the need to go to court to stop me from making one video only? Thanks,” he shared.

He also shared that he will find a way to put out content in some way.

“My dear followers, soon you will be able to watch that review, which you do want to watch. Because I have 10 other ways to do my job, if someone blocks one of my way. Love you all,” he tweeted.

Earlier, KRK had shared the screenshot of the legal documents, where his statements in the review were described as slanderous, distasteful, seeking damage.