Kamala Harris cover elicits brickbats and bouquets
One of the two covers featuring the former California senator, 56, has been in a whirling vortex on social media, with a section of style arbiters stating that the lighting washes her out and that the lackadaisical styling doesn’t befit the country’s first Black woman to be elected vice president.
“Vice President-elect @kamalaharris is our February cover star!” the magazine posted on Instagram Sunday, confirming that the images of the cover that began circulating on Twitter Saturday night were real. “Making history was the first step. Now @kamalaharris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. At the link in our bio, she speaks to Vogue about how she and President-elect @joebiden will get started.”
In the cover photo that was caught in the eye of storm, Harris wears a dark brown pantsuit and her signature Chuck Taylors. In the other cover, she rocks a pale-blue suit as she crosses her arms and smiles at the camera.
Some critics went on to call for Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to step down.
While some Indian designers see this approach of the fashion bible as refreshing and relaxed, others feel substance can be still served with a bit of style.
Designer Nachiket Barve who feels that the blue variation is better styled shares that these covers don’t do complete justice to the charismatic Kamala. “It feels less Vogue and more on the lines of a TIME magazine cover. With the kind of resources available to Vogue, they could’ve picked any young American designer and mixed it up with some street cred. British Vogue’s 100th issue cover looking chic and relaxed in a fedora hat comes to mind. She’s a charismatic woman and leader and deserved better,” says Barve.
Designer Shane Peacock too observes that they could’ve done better in terms of styling, but he liked the cover’s relaxed and no-fuss vibe. “While Michelle Obama was always styled and dressed up, Vogue’s treatment of Kamara ushers in a modern and relaxed take on style. When I see this cover of Kamala, I instantly relate to her. Having said that, if you look at the benchmark of Vogue, they could’ve given her a power jacket considering the fact that so many designers have showcased them this season,” says he.
Designer Gaurav Jai Gupta sees it as a real cover and opines that for fashion it’s important to be honest. “Times are changing and it’s better if we live in reality and the acceptance of truth needs to increase. Kamala is real and stands for the truth and people instantly connect with her. I much prefer the pale blue cropped version which is way more soothing,” says he.
