Kangana Ranaut says she has ‘script ready' for film on Bilkis Bano case but Prime Video and Netflix have said no

In the Bilkis Bano case verdict, the Supreme Court overturned the Gujarat government's decision to release the 11 convicts, who raped Bilkis Bano and killed her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. On Tuesday, actor Kangana Ranaut responded to an X user, who wanted her to make a film on Bilkis Bano. The actor, who is also a producer and filmmaker, revealed that she wanted to make such a film for a long time and had been researching and working on it for three years. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says audience praising Animal is 'discouraging', hints at changing her career in future Kangana Ranaut reveals desire to make film on Bilkis Bano.

Shares studios' take on 'politically motivated films'

However, Kangana Ranaut said because of a lack of support from any of the top studios and OTT platforms, she has been unable to make the film. She tweeted, "I want to make that story, I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years. But Netflix, Prime Video and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don't do so-called politically motivated films." The actor added, "JioCinema said we don't work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger. What are my options?"

Kangana responded to an X user, who had said in the original tweet, “Dear Kangana ma'am, your passion for women empowerment is so encouraging! Would you be interested in telling the story of Bilkis Bano with a powerful movie? Will you... Will you do it for Bilkis Bano, feminism or at least humanity?”

Kangana Ranaut was asked is she would 'tell story of Bilkis Bano with powerful movie'. Here's how she responded.

Kangana Ranaut slams' women beating films'

Kangana Ranaut, who often shares her views on films, society and women in general on social media, recently took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The actor was replying to an X user praising her film Tejas, which recently released on OTT. The person tweeted that she wondered why the film did not do well at the box office. Replying to her, Kangana blamed the audiences for picking 'women beating films'. She added that it is 'discouraging' for her.

She had tweeted, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far, but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes; this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile."

