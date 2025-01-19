Kangana Ranaut reveals if ‘spectacle with Roshan family’ led her towards Sadhguru: I was disillusioned in a very big way

Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke about Sadhguru's impact on her life, success in films, and how an "internal crisis" led her towards him. In an interview with The New Indian, Kangana opened up about achieving success and how during 2016-17, she stopped "believing in humans". Kangana also said that the people she invested in “as a friend or as a lover” disillusioned her "in a very big way". (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan on Kangana Ranaut: I have learned that bullies have to be treated with patience, not engaged with | EXCLUSIVE) Kangana Ranaut shared what she went through in her personal life a few years ago.

Why Kangana was ‘disillusioned’

Kangana said, "Finally, I got success in 2014-15. The jobs were pouring in. Everybody wanted to work with me. When I got that success, I was a bit disillusioned by it because it didn't feel as good as I anticipated it to be. Because I waited for so long. These people who wanted to work with me, I didn't want to work with them. Along the way, I had grown mentally out of them, grown mentally out of this industry. I wanted the acceptance of the high and mighty...I was a bit disillusioned because, for 10 years, I had seen their ugly sides."

Kangana reacts to question on 'Roshan family spectacle'

When asked if it was because of the "spectacle with the Roshan family" that led you to her connection with Sadhguru, the actor denied it, adding, "Let me come to it".

"My personal equation, people that I invested in, as a friend or as a lover, or in whatever capacity, I was disillusioned by them also in a very big way. I had come to a point by 2016-17 that I didn't know what to do with myself. I didn't know where to go. There were these offers, everybody wanted to be with me, even the cases I was winning. But I was just disillusioned to an extent that I didn't believe in humans anymore," she added.

Kangana spoke about Sadhguru

Kangana said that she was going through an "internal crisis", and at that point in life, she came across Sadhguru's book. She also said that she would listen to his speeches before starting her day. The actor revealed that she began to stay in Himachal as she "didn't want to come to Mumbai".

About Kangana, Hrithik Roshan row

In 2016, Hrithik Roshan registered a case against Kangana involving an exchange of emails between the two. Hrithik filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Kangana using a bogus email ID. Kangana then claimed that Hrithik provided her with the email ID, and they had been communicating through the same email ID until 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.

In 2016, Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana after she referred to him as a silly ex. He denied having any kind of relationship with her. The two actors had worked together in the films Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013). He then claimed that Kangana had been sending him hundreds of absurd emails.