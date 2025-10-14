Kangana Ranaut says her journey was harder than convent-educated Shah Rukh Khan: 'I'm from a village nobody heard of'

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her mainstream success, saying she differs from other successful actors in that her background has been quite simple and humble and comparing herself with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana Ranaut has her compared her success with Shah Rukh Khan's.

Kangana Ranaut talks about her success

Speaking at an event in the national capital late last week, the actor touched upon her film journey and mainstream success, both in terms of accolades and box office returns. “Why did I get so much success? There is probably nobody else who came from a village and got such success in the mainstream. You talk about Shah Rukh Khan. They are from Delhi, convent-educated. I was from a village that nobody would have even heard of – Bhamla,” the actor said, while talking about her roots.

Kangana then added, “Maybe others may disagree, but I feel it’s because I am brutally honest, not just with people but with myself too.”

All about Kangana Ranaut and Shah Rukh Khan

Hailing from Bhamla in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana moved to Mumbai after running away from home as a teenager. She found her first film break at 19 in Gangster and went on to establish herself with hits like Raaz 2 and Fashion. In the 2010s, she gave three back-to-back highest-grossing female-led films, solidifying her position as one of the foremost stars of her generation. Kangana has also won four National Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was born in Delhi. His father ran a canteen in the National School of Drama, while his mother was a judicial magistrate. The actor lost both his parents early. He began in television, becoming a household name with shows like Fauji and Circus, before moving to Mumbai in 1991. Films like Darr and Baazigar established him, before Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge made him a star. He has been the biggest box office draw in Indian cinema for three decades.

Kangana’s last film, Emergency, did not do well at the box office. She will now make her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, which is slated to release next year.