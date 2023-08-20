Kangana Ranaut says she has never owned a sunscreen: ‘If I get sun, its a party for me’

Kangana Ranaut shared with her fans that she does not use a sunscreen. On Sunday morning, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video about the importance of sun and said in the caption that it is 'Capitalism' that has taught us to be scared of the sun. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares Aishwarya Rai's clip from PS 1, says women in 40s, 50s are beautiful, smart, experienced) Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2.

Kangana on not using sunscreen

Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Capitalism has taught us many things just to sell stuff to us, and worse of them all is 'sunscreen' it has taught us to be scared of sun and its exposure... which is so damaging... Sun is our God, there is nothing to fear from Sun, I don't even own a sunscreen... If I get sun it's a party for me (sun emoticons)."

Kangana on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana on Bolly lyricists

Kangana often takes to social media to share her opinions and connect with fans about a range of topics. Earlier, she took to Instagram Stories to share a clip from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, featuring Aishwarya Rai. In the caption she wrote, “Bolly lyricists have written enough about solah saal ki bali umriya (youth) but failed to harness the subtle undercurrent of sensuality, sexuality and seduction in a woman in her forties/fifties because she is not only beautiful but also smart and experienced…a lethal combination. Two full moons.”

Kangana to SLB

She had also heaped praises on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called him a 'living legend' in her Instagram Stories last week. Kangana wrote, "I deeply admire Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory... He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now... Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion... Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity... He is a living legend ... I just love Sanjay sir... love (red heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. She plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. The film is set to release in theatres on September 19. She also has Tejas and her solo directorial feature Emergency in the pipeline.

