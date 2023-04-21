Kangana shares clarification after protest outside Mumbai office for Dalai Lama-Joe Bid post: ‘Didn't mean to hurt’

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and said that a group of people protested outside her Mumbai office. According to her, this happened after she posted about religious leader Dalai Lama and US President Joe Biden. Sharing a photo from the protest, the actor clarified her intentions and called her post a ‘harmless joke.’ Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls out parents of kid with viral ‘can I take Vamika on date?’ placard Kangana Ranaut posted a photo of people outside her office in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “A group of Buddhist people doing dharna outside my office in Pali Hill, I didn't mean to hurt anyone, it was a harmless joke about Biden being friends with Dalai Lama….please don't misunderstand my intentions (folded hands emoji).”

She also added, “I do believe in Buddha's teachings and his holiness 14th Dalai Lamba has spent his whole life in public service….I had nothing against anyone…don't stand in the harsh heat please go home.”

Earlier on April 12, Kangana had tweeted a meme which featured Dalai Lama and read, 'The Dalai Lama receives a warm welcome at the White house"'. The picture in the tweet showed Dalai Kama sticking his tongue out with Joe Biden Photoshpped in front of him. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Hmmm dono ko same bimari hai, definitely dono ki dosti ho sakti hai (The two have the same illness, they can be friends for sure).”

Recently a video of Dalai Lama kissing a child on the lips went viral. It received mixed reactions on the internet. The incident happened at a public gathering in February at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamsala.

According to the news agency AP, during the interaction, a boy asked if he could hug him. The Dalai Lama invited the boy up to the platform where he was seated on. In the video, he gestured to his cheek, after which the child kissed him before hugging him.

The Dalai Lama reportedly then asked the boy to kiss him on the lips and stuck out his tongue. “And suck my tongue,” the Dalai Lama reportedly was heard saying. The boy stuck his tongue out and leans in. After some criticised the video, the Tibetan spiritual leader apologised. However, the incident also sparked a meme fest on the internet.

