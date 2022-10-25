Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her Diwali feast, thanks chef for ‘unbelievable home-cooked Mangalorean food’. See pics

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Diwali in Mumbai. The actor shared glimpses of her beautiful home amid all the festivities through Monday as she celebrated the festival at her residence. On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took fans inside her kitchen as she shared videos of the ‘unbelievable home-cooked Mangalorean food’ she ate during her Diwali dinner. Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s home perfectly decorated for Diwali

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a clip of a Mangalorean dish being prepared in clay pots. She wrote a note for the chef along with the video, writing, “Dear Vandana Shetty, thank you for making our Diwali delicious with your superb cooking.” Sharing another clip of the chef adding tadka (tempering) to a dish, Kangana wrote, ‘Unbelievable home-cooked Mangalorean food by Vandana Shetty…”

Later on Monday, Kangana also shared a glimpse of her beautifully laid dining table for the Diwali festivities at home. The table was decorated with fresh flowers and candles along with elaborate crockery. The actor, who was recently spotted at film producer Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party, also shared a video of her dancing in dim light near the Diwali dinner table. The clip also featured her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut posed videos and pictures of her 'delicious' Diwali dinner and decor.

Earlier, Kangana had shared that she began her Diwali celebration at home with a Lakshmi puja. She took to Instagram Stories and gave a glimpse of her house in Mumbai featuring a newly-renovated temple. The actor had shared her ‘mood of the day’ as she shared a glimpse of people decorating her home with garlands of yellow and orange marigolds. Kangana had also shared a video of her performing puja with a priest. She had also posted pictures of the temple decorated with fresh flowers, and also a photo of herself in front of the temple. The actor wore a blue ethnic outfit for the Diwali puja.

Kangana was last seen on the big screen in Dhaakad. She will be seen next as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming period-drama, Emergency. She also has Tejas, where she will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot, in the pipeline. Kangana had recently announced her next, a biopic on Bengali theatre artist Noti Binodini. She will be collaborating with filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar for the upcoming project.

