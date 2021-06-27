Kangana Ranaut shares video on many looks through career: 'I suffered a lot'

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut reflected on her 15-year-long journey in the film industry courtesy of a fan-made video. She took to Instagram and shared a video compilation of her from different years, leading up to her most recent appearance at the Thailavi trailer launch.

Sharing the video, Kangana Ranaut said that at the age when people are usually completing their education, she was struggling to make a career for herself. Kangana was 17 years old when she began filming for her debut movie Gangster. Although the difficulties, Kangana says that the jumpstart has been beneficial for her.

"My sister sent this to me a fan made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time," she wrote.

"I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, every thing that appears bad has some good in it and everything that appears good at the surface definitely carries the seed of some bad in its womb… whether or not we see it that’s our problem but that does not change the nature of reality," she added.

In her decade-and-a-half career, Kangana has delivered a few memorable performances. This includes Fashion (2008), Tanu Weds Manu series, Queen, and Panga. Earlier this year, Kangana confessed that the most satisfactory role of her career is Rani from her movie Queen. She said that Queen resonated with her a lot as she was going through similar circumstances at the time.

Kangana has a few movies in the pipeline. This includes political dramas Thalaivi, based on the life of late-Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha, and Emergency, based on the period on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the making.