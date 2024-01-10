Kangana Ranaut's ‘ridiculous’ Tejas stunt mocked on Twitter: 'How did this movie miss the Oscar?'

Kangana Ranaut was seen as an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas. One of the biggest box office failures of last year, the action film collected only ₹6.2 crore nett in India. Recently, Kangana, while reacting to an X user who had called Tejas an 'excellent movie' that failed in theatres, had slammed Animal's success. Now, it looks like Kangana's statement has backfired. Many are taking to X to roast her by sharing a clip of her aerial stunts in Tejas. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says audience praising Animal is 'discouraging', hints at changing her career in future Kangana Ranaut faces backlash as a clip of her aerial stunts in Tejas grabs attention.

Some criticised the VFX and screenplay of a scene in the film, a sped-up video of which is being shared by X users. As Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, Kangana Ranaut was on a rescue mission in the daring scene, which saw her carry an injured soldier in her arms and fly away in a waiting chopper amid threat from a bunch of tribals on a beach. She also survived their bows and arrows mid-air.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Reactions to Tejas scene

Sharing the over one minute sped-up video, an X user said, "Why should I alone suffer (laughing emojis). Guys why didn't you support this masterpiece in theatres? Poor Konakona ji." Another said, "How did this movie miss the Oscar?" Amid celebs supporting Indian tourist spots and Kangana's recent reaction to the tensions between India and Maldives, a person also tweeted, "Is it Maldives or Lakshadweep?"

An X user also reacted to the Tejas scene, writing, "I've had enough time on Twitter. Time to say goodbye. My night is ruined enough; thanks bro. Live long and peacefully..." Criticising the scene, another person tweeted, "Oh man, where do I start? Why she swayed helicopter away? How did she land as if she jumped from a metre? How can she hear her partner (Air Force pilot in the helicopter carrying Kangana) from 500 metre in the air amidst helicopter noise? How lazy you have to be to direct a scene like this?" One more tweeted, "I don’t think there was a need to speed up the playback. It looks ridiculous-er in the normal speed I’m sure."

About the movie

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas revolved around the journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, who went on a dangerous rescue mission. The film also featured Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, late Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe and Mushtaq Kak.

Tejas was in the pipeline for many years, and was earlier slated to be released in December 2020. It was finally released on October 27, 2023. Kangana Ranaut underwent extensive training for four months to master the special combat techniques used in the Indian forces for the film.

"Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film, where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot, who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I'm looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one," speaking of the project, Kangana Ranaut had told Mumbai Mirror in a 2020 interview.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place