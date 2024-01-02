Kangana Ranaut gives a sneak peek into the temple at her Manali home with vintage door, intricate details

Kangana Ranaut has built the house of her dreams in Manali and often shares glimpses of the luxury abode in the mountains. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to give a peek into the temple at her Manali home, which has a colourful vintage door, and several deities, including a big Shivling. Also read: Kangana Ranaut recalls feeling out of place as she sums up her 2023 ahead of New Year: ‘I never felt at home’ Kangana Ranaut has shown her home temple on Instagram.

Sharing a video of the temple on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Stunning vintage door from Kanishka @lalji_handicrafts. My home temple in Manali looks divine.” She added heart and bouquet of flowers emojis to the caption.

The video gives a good look of the temple, which has an old-fashioned, colourful hand-painted door with drawings of several Hindu deities on it. As it is opened, the viewers can look inside the temple, which has idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Durga and others placed on a podium and a big Shivling placed at the centre of the temple.

There is also a framed picture of Lord Giriraj on the wall. A vintage wooden door can be seen on the wall on the left with a painting placed at the centre. A Saregama Carvaan set is also seen inside the temple, seemingly to play the bhajans and aartis.

In 2021, Kangana had shared a glimpse of possibly another temple in one of her houses on the occasion of the Hindu New Year. She had written along with a picture of herself at the temple, “Wishing everyone happy Gudi Padwa… This little devi picture that I am holding, mother gave me when I left home… lost a lot, but this stayed with me. I believe she looked after me… (During) Navratris, if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings.”

Last year, Kangana was seen in two films, the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 and her aerial action film, Tejas, which had Kangana as the titular Air Force pilot. It didn't work at the box office as per the expectations. Kangana also saw the release of her production Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

This year, Kangana will be seen in her directorial, Emergency. She plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. It also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ashok Chhabra as Morarji Desai, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi and late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

