Urvashi Rautela shares video with Kangana Ranaut, says they are leaving for a 'secret location'. Watch

Urvashi Rautela shared a boomerang video with Kangana Ranaut on Monday. In the video, both Urvashi and Kangana are seen posing in white, as they made a victory sign gesture with their hands. Sharing the video, Urvashi wrote that the two are leaving together for a ‘secret location’. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare Awards after they send her an invite: 'They want to give me award for Thalaivii'

Sharing the video, Urvashi wrote, “Here we go (airplane emoji) with my sister & ultra gorgeous @kanganaranaut sis to secret location." One fan commented, “Are you two collaborating for a film?” Another one said, “Two favourite persons in one frame. Wow.” While one said, “You two do look like sisters in this one," many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of Urvashi's post.

The video comes just a day after Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and penned a note saying that she'll be suing Filmfare magazine on her Instagram Stories. This happened after they invited her to their awards night and wanted to award her for Thalaivii.

"I have banned unethical, corrupt, and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me an award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics, and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in any way, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks," she wrote.

Kangana is currently busy working on her film Emergency, which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features her in the titular role of the late politician. The film will also star Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade. She will also be essaying the role of Sita in the upcoming Hindi-language devotional drama film Sita- The Incarnation. Kangana also has Tejas lined up for release, in which she plays an Air Force pilot.

