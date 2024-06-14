Kangana Ranaut wishes cousin Varun on his wedding with funny caption: 'Bhai tera bhi ho gaya...'

Kangana Ranaut has entered a new phase in her life as an MP (Member of Parliament). However, the actor-turned-politician is striking a work-life balance by spending time with her family in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana recently took to her Instagram stories to wish her cousin brother Varun on his wedding with a funny caption. (Also read: Shabana Azmi reacts to supporting Kangana Ranaut in airport slap incident: 'Personal ideology should never...') Kangana Ranaut wished her cousin Varun on his wedding with a funny caption.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates cousin on wedding

Kangana posted a picture of Varun and his bride on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, “Le bhai tera bhi ho gaya kaam, sabse chota lekin shaadi ki sabse jaldi (Brother, now you are also married. Youngest of all, yet desperate for his wedding).” She shared another picture of the newlyweds from the marriage ceremony. In the last two photos Kangana posed with Varun and his wife and was also seen carrying her brother Aksht Ranaut and sister-in-law Ritu's son Akshwathama Ranaut. The Emergency actor's sister Rangoli Chandel is also seen in the last picture.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Kanagana Ranaut attended her cousin Varun's wedding ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut posed with her cousin and his wife on their wedding.

Kangana Ranaut as Lok Sabha MP from Mandi

Kangana defeated her rival, Congress' Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes in Mandi. She secured 537,002 votes against 462,267 votes polled to Vikramaditya in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. She entered politics by joining Bhartiya Janata Party in March 2024. There had been speculations about her plans to join BJP since 2023. However, the actor-politician had then denied about any such possibility.

Kangana Ranaut with her nephew Akshwathama and siter Rangoli Chandel at cousin's wedding.

Keanagan Ranaut's acting career

Kangana made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Murder. She later shot to fame with movies like Woh Lamhe…, Krrish 3, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Thalaivi. Kangana is currently geared up for her directorial Emergency in which she plays the character of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film depicts the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Emergency was imposed by the Indian government. The epic political-drama also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

Emergency is expected to release in 2024.