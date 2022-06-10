Karan Johar blushes as Simi Garewal, Kajol tease him in old Rendezvous clip: 'Size matters'

Kajol and Simi Garewal teased Karan Johar as the filmmaker blushed on an old episode of chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. Simi has shared a short clip on her Instagram page. Kajol and Karan have known each other since childhood and both vouch for each other's friendship. (Also read: Kajol says she never wanted to be part of Bollywood but 'to do a job’)

The video opens with Simi introducing fans to her rapid fire section. She says that she asks the rapid fire questions to all guests but showcases the portion only in the season finale episode of the show. She is then seen asking, "What has life taught you in one sentence? What have you learnt from life" as Kajol and Karan look at her.

Kajol looks at Karan as she says, "I know what life has taught you Karan! The bigger the better." Karan is seen blushing and acting all astonished. He stares at Simi and mouths, "That's not!" but the host adds, "Size matter, I am telling you!" Kajol claps her hands laughing and says, "Size matters, you bet!"

An angry Karan tells Kajol, "I am not winking, and nor will you." That has got nothing to do with the 12-inch ruler," she added. Karan then turns to Simi and says, "You can't, you cannot put this on air." When Kajol and Simi Both insist that size matters, Karan tells the actor, "Life just teaches you serious things, not all these things."

Kajol continues to tease him as she says, "Bigger the better, in every arena." He sternly asks her, "Kajol! What have you learnt? What has life taught you?" He then asks Simi if she will put all of it on air and she responds, "I may, I may not."

Kajol and Karan Johar have worked together in several films including his debut film as an actor Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, his first directorial venture in 1998 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among many others.

