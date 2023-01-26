Karan Johar reacts to Pathaan's ' 100 crore' box collection, says 'love forever trumps hate'

Karan Johar has reacted to Pathaan's box office collection and said in his latest social media note that 'love forever trumps hate'. Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on January 25, after facing boycott calls and protests against the film's cast and crew in recent weeks. The film, which has now become the biggest Bollywood opener ever, earning ₹57 crore in India on its first day as per YRF, was praised by Karan for earning ' ₹100 crore and above in one day (worldwide figures)'. The filmmaker also went gaga over 'mega star' Shah Rukh, calling him the 'greatest of all time'. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is biggest Bollywood opener ever, collects ₹53 crore

Sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram Stories, "Hits beyond a century!!! ₹100 crore and above in one day! GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi (Aditya Chopra)… Sid (Siddharth Anand), Deepika, John!!! Wow." Karan added a series of firecracker emojis to the note. The filmmaker further wrote, "Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date..."

Karan Johar praised Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra as well as the cast of Pathaan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan had penned a long note, where he praised Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra. He also called Pathaan the 'biggest blockbuster'. Sharing the film's poster, Karan had written in his caption, "I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of Shah Rukh Khan… the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find Deepika Padukone, the sexiest and most desirable villain John Abraham..."

Karan had also added in his note, "Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by Sid (Siddharth Anand)! He knows how to mount a film like very few can… I am so so so proud of my BFF (best friend) the invisible Aditya Chopra!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went nowhere he just waited for the right time to rule! Love you bhai Shah Rukh Khan!!!"

As Yash Raj Films, Pathaan earned ₹57 crore on day one at the domestic box office across languages after it was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Along with Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, and marks Shah Rukh's comeback as an actor in a lead role after Zero (2018).

