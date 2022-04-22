Karan Johar says his daughter has become megalomaniac: 'She goes to YouTube and types Roohi Johar'

Karan Johar's twins, Roohi Johar and Yash Johar, are often seen in videos on his Instagram account and have acquired a massive fan following of their own. In their videos, Yash and Roohi have been seen pulling their father's leg, playing "useless weather reporters," or singing their cute version of the song Doobey from Gehraiyaan. Also Read| Karan Johar calls twins Yash and Roohi 'useless weather reporters', Ranveer Singh can't stop laughing. Watch

Karan recently revealed that his daughter particularly is a fan of her own videos and looks for them on the internet. The filmmaker said that he thinks the five-year-old has become a bit of a megalomaniac -- a person who has an exaggerated belief in their own power or importance.

During his recent appearance on Social Media Star With Janice, Karan was asked how he is comfortable with his kids being on camera all the time while many others are trying to ensure full privacy for the children. He replied, "Honestly, to each his own. Even I was told ki kaala tika laga lo, nazar lagti hai (to ward off the evil eye)." He then recalled, “It all started actually during the lockdown because we were all were sitting at home and there was nothing that anyone was doing and I put out one video and I just felt like it brought a lot of joyousness because the kids are cute and all."

He added, "But now, I want to tell you that it’s quite strange and hilarious that Roohi has gotten addicted to her own videos. So now, she goes on to YouTube and types Roohi Johar and she pops out, and she is just staring at it…I think she has become a bit of a megalomaniac.”

Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his deceased father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo. Karan shared a video compilation of all the best moments of the two as he celebrated their fifth birthday this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON