Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi, pose for the camera.
Karan Johar shares new pics of twins Yash, Roohi as they 'prep for the monsoon'

  • Karan Johar has shared new pictures of his twins, Yash and Roohi, on Instagram. The kids can be seen posing happily, with smiles, as they try on their monsoon jackets.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared new pictures of his twins, Yash and Roohi, as they prepare for the monsoon, trying on their raincoats. Both the kids can be seen posing in white monsoon jackets in the photos.

Karan posted the images and wrote on Instagram, "Prepping for the monsoons!" His close friend, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor were among the first ones to comment. Seema dropped heart emojis on the post and wrote, "So cute." Maheep also commented with heart emojis.

Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Varun Sharma, Nikiten Dheer and Tahira Kashyap also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Sooo cuteeeee." Arjun Bijlani commented, "Jus too cute." Vivan Bhathena wrote, "Oh my God too cute..."

Karan often shares pictures and videos of the kids. Earlier this month, the filmmaker shared a cute video of his twins, wishing his mother Hiroo Johar a happy Mother’s Day. In the clip, Hiroo (behind the camera) was heard prompting the children and telling them what to say. “Happy Mother’s Day,” Yash said, as Roohi chimed in, “And you are my sunshine!” He then said, “And you are my little, small, baby sunshine. Bye-bye!” Hiroo remarked, “Oh no, I am nothing like a baby sunshine.”


Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “The BTS (behind the scenes) of our #mothersday wish! FYI.... they mean every word (even though once in a While they have to be nudged 😂 to say it) a huge shout out to my mother @hiroojohar who is the the wind beneath my wings... my rock solid co parent .... my boss and my reality check !! I love you mom! You are my sunshine.”

Also read: Shreyas Talpade opens up about being 'back-stabbed' by Bollywood friends

Karan was recently seen in an episode of the celebrity cooking show, Star vs Food.

