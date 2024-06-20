Karan Johar to Anurag Kashyap, 7 filmmakers who went in front of the camera

From Farhan Akhtar to Farah Khan, let’s read about these Indian filmmakers who seamlessly moved from directing powerful narratives to delivering compelling performances on screen. (Also Read – Farah Khan says she didn't do DDLJ because she committed a film to Nana Patekar: Aditya Chopra was very impressed) Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and some other directors who turned actors

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, followed by Lakshya, Don, and Don 2. This escalated his transition into an actor with Akhtar showcasing his prowess in films like Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Luck By Chance, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, and The Sky Is Pink, earning critical and commercial success.

Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegoi Dobara

Amol Gupte

Amole Gupte is an Indian filmmaker and actor known for his impactful storytelling. He directed Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawaa Hawaai. Gupte transitioned into acting with roles in Kaminey, Bheja Fry 2, and Singham Returns. Initially a director, he found success in front of the camera with his natural acting skills.

Amol Gupte in Stanley Ka Dabba

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap, renowned for directing gritty films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday, transitioned to acting with remarkable ease. His performances in Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Maharaja showcased his versatile talent, proving his prowess both behind and in front of the camera in the Indian entertainment industry. He'll be next seen as a villain in Bad Cop.

Anurag Kashyap plays Selvam in Maharaja.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is firmly established in the director’s chair. However, he proved himself a consummate performer with his acting debut in Bombay Velvet in 2015. Despite the film's forgettable box office performance, Karan's acting received widespread praise, hinting at a promising on-screen career for this versatile filmmaker.

Karan Johar as Khambatta in Bombay Velvet.

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia, acclaimed for directing films like Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, smoothly transitioned to acting. His powerful performances in Gangs of Wasseypur and Manjhi: The Mountain Man highlighted his versatility, proving his exceptional talent both behind and in front of the camera.

Tigmanshu Dhulia in Gangs of Wasseypur

Farah Khan

Farah Khan, celebrated for her choreography and directorial prowess in Bollywood, made a noteworthy foray into acting with Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi (2012). Her performance in the comedy was lauded for its charm and authenticity, marking a successful transition into a new role on the silver screen.

Farah Khan in a still from Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi.

Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha, originally acclaimed for directing hard-hitting socio-political dramas, showcased his acting chops in Jai Gangaajal (2016). Known for helming films like Gangaajal and Apaharan, Jha's portrayal added depth to his repertoire, proving his versatility as both a director and an actor in the realm of intense, socially relevant narratives.