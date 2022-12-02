Karan Johar would like Ranveer Singh to play him in any future biopic: 'He is like a chameleon'

Karan Johar would cast his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star Ranveer Singh to play him if a movie on his life would ever be made. The filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is directing his seventh feature film with Ranveer and Alia Bhatt as the leads. (Also read: Kal Ho Naa Ho turns 19: Karan Johar shares Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta's unseen pics from sets)

Karan was originally due to direct Ranveer earlier in the period multi-starrer Takht which was shelved in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Mughal drama would have featured Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

On a live show on the video-sharing app Roposo, Karan stated that he would choose Ranveer to play him in a feature film. “I think Ranveer Singh,” he had said. “He is like a chameleon, and he will do his best. I had a wonderful childhood; my parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons.”

He added, “However, it was also a little bumpy as I was an unusual kid and there were a few emotions that I festered as a kid. I was also different compared to others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was tough, but also a very energizing time because when I look back, I feel like I learned a lot in that phase."

Karan's last feature film as director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. He also directed segments in the short film anthologies Lust Stories (2018) and Ghost Stories (2020). Ranveer recently won Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards this year for his portrayal of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 (2021) which followed India's maiden victory at the cricket World Cup in 1983.

