Karan Johar's moment at LFW reminds the internet of Kangana Ranaut's walk in Fashion

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently made a stylish appearance as a showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. But what really grabbed attention was his walk, which seemed to echo the memorable ramp walk of Kangana Ranaut in the 2008 film Fashion, as pointed out by Diet Sabya. Also read: Karan Johar ‘killed it’ as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, say fans: ‘He did better than his nepo girls’ On March 29, Karan stole the show in a black ensemble as he turned showstopper for the famous designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week.

Déjà Vu moment at LFW

On Saturday, Diet Sabya, a popular account on Instagram, took to Stories to spot a striking similarity between Karan's recent fashion outing and a scene from the 2008 film Fashion featuring Kangana.

They shared an image of Karan on the ramp and Kangana's ramp walk in the film, stating that the background is quite similar.

Sharing a screenshot of their DM message where one fan pointed “Rahul Arora show chal raha tha yahan (Rahul Arora's show was going on here)”. It was referring to Samir Soni’s character in the film. To which, Diet Sabya responded, “Cackling because the set design is similar”.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion told the story of an aspiring model, as she navigated the cutthroat world of glamour. The film also featured Mughda Godse and a number of real-life models playing themselves. In the film, Kangana was seen in the role of a troubled model Shonali Gujral. Both Kangana and Priyanka Chopra won Filmfare Awards for their performances in the film.

Karan Johar’s outing at Lakme Fashion Week

Several social media users were impressed with his look and ramp walk, while some internet users also expressed their disappointment. Alongside Karan, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also grabbed attention with her attire as she walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock.

Karan Johar’s upcoming projects

At the moment, Karan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Kesari Chapter 2. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire and tells the story of barrister C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the real truth behind the disastrous Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 18.

He is also backing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in key roles and is set to release on September 12, 2025.