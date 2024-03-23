Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have a pizza party on the sets of Crew. Watch

Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon on the sets of their upcoming film, Crew. The video sees them enjoying on a break on the set, and chatting up with the rest of the team. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor vacations in Tanzania amid Crew promotions: ‘Waiting for 29th March like’) Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor enjoyed pepperoni pizzas on the sets of Crew

A pizza party

Rhea wrote that contrary to what people think about actors’ eating habits, here was a video of Kriti and Kareena enjoying a slice of pepperoni pizza. She set the video to the reboot song of Choli Ke Peeche from the movie. She shared the video to her Instagram stories, writing that Kriti had 8 slices while Kareena had 7.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She also wrote that Tabu was missing from the pizza party, writing, “And they say heroines don’t eat! Pizza party with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo @kritisanon @tabutiful missed you! The Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY. (sic)” In the video, Kriti can also be seen thanking Rhea for the pizza.

Kareena vacations in Tanzania

Kareena is currently enjoying a vacation in Tanzania with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. She shared a picture of herself dressed in a shirt and jeans, with her hair up in a bun, writing that she’s waiting for the release of Crew. “Waiting for 29th March like... #crew,” she wrote, sharing the picture. She also shared a picture of the ‘Serengeti sun’ picture on Friday.

About Crew

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films and Communication Network, Crew will release in theatres on March 29.

Apart from Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma and Saswata Chatterjee. The film will see the lead trio play air hostesses for the fictional Kohinoor Airlines while Diljit plays a police officer.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place