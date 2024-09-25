Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor congratulate Laapataa Ladies team over Oscars 2025 selection: ‘Great stories deserve...’

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor congratulated the team of Laapataa Ladies on selection as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. Taking to their Instagram Stories, they penned notes for the film's team. (Also Read | Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava says he hopes for the film's Oscar win) Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor praised Laapataa Ladies.

Kareena, Karisma, Arjun praise Laapataa Ladies team

Kareena shared a poster of the film. She wrote, "Great stories deserve great recognition (clapping hands emoji). Congratulations @roadyness @aamirkhanproductions So happy for you guysss (rainbow and red heart emojis) @pratibha_ranta @nitanshigoelofficial @shrivastavasparsh @ravikishann." Karisma Kapoor also congratulated the team. She wrote, "Kiran" with clap, heart and smiley emoji.

Arjun Kapoor, too, dropped a poster on her Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team of Laapataa Ladies for this incredible achievement! Your journey from script to screen has been inspiring, and now, representing India at the Oscars is truly a proud moment!!! (Clapping emoji)."

They penned notes on Instagram Stories.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao, has been produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. It released in theatres on March 1 this year. It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

Laapataa Ladies takes viewers back to rural India in 2001. Its narrative revolves around two brides who get exchanged during a train journey. The journey filled with twists and turns begins as their husbands start searching for the real bride.

Kiran recently spoke about the honour

Kiran recently expressed gratitude to FFI for recognising her hard work and giving her a chance to make her film reach a global audience. "I am very happy. I was not expecting an Oscar entry as many good films have been made this year. Now we will have a chance to show this film to a much larger audience. I would like to thank the audience for giving so much love to this film. I think there is something for everyone in this film," she said as quoted by news agency ANI.