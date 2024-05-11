Kareena Kapoor gets notice from Madhya Pradesh HC for using ‘Bible’ in her pregnancy memoir title
An objection was raised by an advocate regarding the use of the term 'Bible' in Kareena Kapoor's 2021 book on pregnancy, as it hurts religious sentiments.
Kareena Kapoor has been very vocal about motherhood and pregnancy in her interviews and talk shows. She often advocates for open conversations on topics related to women's health. She has documented the same in her memoir - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be. However, Kareena has received a legal notice for using the word ‘Bible’ in her 2021 book, reported by NDTV. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts as Kareena Kapoor becomes UNICEF India ambassador: ‘Very well deserved’)
High Court sends legal notice to Kareena Kapoor
A single-judge bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia from the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued the notice on advocate Christopher Anthony's petition to register a case against Kareena and the book's sellers. The court has sought an answer from the actor-author regarding the reason behind using the term ‘Bible’ in her memoir. After the petitioner demanded a ban on the book's sale, the publishers have also been issued notices by the court.
Petitioner alleges Kareena's book hurts religious sentiments
Christopher Anthony, a social activist from Jabalpur, MP has stated that the use of the word ‘Bible’ in the memoir's title is hurtful to the sentiments of Christian community. He opined, “Bible is the holy book of Christianity all over the world and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible.” The book published in 2021, highlighted on Kareena's pregnancy journey and included tips and suggestions for pregnant mothers. The petitioner moved to the lower court to file a complaint against Kareena after the police rejected to register an FIR against the actor. The lower court also declined his petition on grounds that he failed to establish how the use of the word "Bible" in the title was offensive. The Additional Sessions Court also dismissed his complaint.
About Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy memoir
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be provides tips from dieticians and fitness experts, and also guides expecting mothers on self-care and nursery preparation.
Kareena will be next seen in Singham Again and Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders.
