Kareena Kapoor is one excited aunt, can't wait to meet ‘mini Alia Bhatt' as actor welcomes daughter with Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is close to actor-cousin Ranbir Kapoor and is excited to meet his daughter. Ranbir and actor-wife Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl around noon on Sunday. It was reportedly a C-section delivery at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. As soon as Alia shared a note on Instagram to announce the baby's arrival, Kareena took to the comments section to share her excitement. Also read: Mahesh Bhatt singing ‘happy birthday’ for little Alia Bhatt, her calling Soni Razdan 'mama' is cutest thing on internet

Commenting on Alia Bhatt's note, Kareena wrote, “Ufffffff my mini Alia (red heart emojis) can’t wait to meet her.” Alia's baby announcement had read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!." She signed off by writing, "Love love love, Alia and Ranbir."

Kareena Kapoor commented on Alia Bhatt's post.

Kareena had earlier hailed Alia for embracing motherhood. She had said in an interview to Mid-Day, "I think it’s the bravest and coolest decision for Alia. She is promoting her film, looking ravishing as ever. There is no bigger star than her today, and I am not being biased because she is a part of my family. I am saying this because she is a spectacular actor. After delivery, she will go on to do the best of films. She has stood up for the most beautiful [feeling], which is, ‘I want to have a child with the man I love.’ She wants to experience the most beautiful thing in life, and I love her more for that. I am her fan."

During her pregnancy, Alia was actively promoting her film Brahmastra with husband and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She also wrapped up shoot for her debut Hollywood project, Heart of Stone. It also stars Gal Gadot. Alia also wrapped up work on Karan Johar's next directorial, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the film.

