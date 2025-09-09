Kareena Kapoor is stunned as emergency alert siren goes off at UK event. Her reaction leaves internet LOLing

Actor Kareena Kapoor had an amusing surprise at an event in the UK when her conversation was suddenly cut short by the country’s emergency alert siren. A video of the unplanned interruption has emerged on social media, and is sparking a plenty of buzz because of her expressions. Kareena Kapoor's conversation was humorously interrupted by a UK emergency alert during an event. Her surprised expressions quickly turned to amusement, sparking a buzz on social media

Kareena surprised by emergency alert siren

On Sunday, Kareena attended another event for brand Malabar Gold and Diamonds in the UK. During the event, she indulged in a conversation with the host on stage. Several videos of the conversation have emerged on social media, but it is one which is garnering all the attention.

In the video, Kareena is seen on stage at a UK event, engaged in conversation about Covid-19 pandemic when she is suddenly caught off guard by the nationwide emergency alert test. The unexpected interruption leaves her momentarily surprised, and looks at the host with bewilderment, following which the host explains to her about the test of a nationwide emergency alert system.

On Sunday, a test of a nationwide emergency alert system was scheduled. As part of the same, millions of mobile phones got a message on their screens reminding them the 10-second alert.

After that, Kareena’s expressions shift to amusement and she breaks into a smile. Later in the video, Kareena is seen smiling while raising her eyebrows. Social media users are loving Kareena's reactions in the video, and are finding them hilarious.

“She like oh ok some British thing lol,” one wrote, with another sharing, “She should have said it's time for tea.”

“Her expressions,” wrote one. One comment read, “Poo”, with one reading, “Somebody should have said it’s our mandatory teatime alarm.”

Over the weekend, Kareena attended the opening of a jewellery showroom as a guest of honour in Birmingham, UK. She danced on her hit track Fevicol Se on stage at the event. For this outing, she opted for a saree.

Kareena’s upcoming projects

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which was released last year during Diwali. Kareena will soon collaborate with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Daayra, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film explores dark subjects of crime and justice, delving into topical and unsettling societal truths. The film is currently in pre-production. It is co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Yash Keswani, and Sima Agarwal.