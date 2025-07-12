Kareena Kapoor loses track of time on vacation with Saif Ali Khan in the UK: ‘What day is it? No idea’

Bollywood's star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently soaking up the sun in UK with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The much-needed family getaway has given fans plenty to swoon over, thanks to Kareena’s regular Instagram updates featuring glimpses of their serene holiday. Kareena Kapoor is sharing pictures from her dreamy vacation in the UK with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena loses track of time, posts selfie

On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram stories to post a beach selfie, perfectly capturing her relaxed vibe. “What day is it? I have no idea,” she wrote, hinting at just how disconnected — in the best way—she’s been from her everyday routine. In another picture, she is seen lounging by the water, soaking in the peaceful surroundings. She simply captioned the image, “Tell me,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Kareena sharing vacay pics with Saif

Earlier, yesterday, Kareena recently gave peek into her vacation mood with a stylish selfie taken outdoors, standing in front of a glass door. Dressed in a vibrant green printed co-ord set and dark sunglasses, she completed her look with a chic handbag. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Anokhi (unique) mood,” along with rainbow and star emojis.

She also shared a picture of Saif casually posing against a wall. Clad in a blue shirt, matching trousers, and sneakers, Saif sported sunglasses and looked effortlessly cool as he gazed away from the camera. Kareena cheekily captioned the snap, “Acha (okay), why so hot?” followed by a red heart emoji.

Kareena's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her next big-screen appearance in Daayra, a crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, marking a much-anticipated collaboration. Prithviraj is reportedly playing a police officer, while Kareena takes on a central role that promises to explore complex themes of crime, justice, and morality.