Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Kareena Kapoor loses track of time on vacation with Saif Ali Khan in the UK: ‘What day is it? No idea’

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 04:47 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of their getaway on Instagram, highlighting her relaxed mood. 

Bollywood's star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently soaking up the sun in UK with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The much-needed family getaway has given fans plenty to swoon over, thanks to Kareena’s regular Instagram updates featuring glimpses of their serene holiday.

Kareena loses track of time, posts selfie

On Saturday, Kareena took to Instagram stories to post a beach selfie, perfectly capturing her relaxed vibe. “What day is it? I have no idea,” she wrote, hinting at just how disconnected — in the best way—she’s been from her everyday routine. In another picture, she is seen lounging by the water, soaking in the peaceful surroundings. She simply captioned the image, “Tell me,” followed by a red heart emoji.

 

A screengrap of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram stories.
Another screengrab from Kareena Kapoor's of Instagram Stories.
Kareena sharing vacay pics with Saif 

Earlier, yesterday, Kareena recently gave peek into her vacation mood with a stylish selfie taken outdoors, standing in front of a glass door. Dressed in a vibrant green printed co-ord set and dark sunglasses, she completed her look with a chic handbag. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Anokhi (unique) mood,” along with rainbow and star emojis. 

She also shared a picture of Saif casually posing against a wall. Clad in a blue shirt, matching trousers, and sneakers, Saif sported sunglasses and looked effortlessly cool as he gazed away from the camera. Kareena cheekily captioned the snap, “Acha (okay), why so hot?” followed by a red heart emoji.

Kareena's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her next big-screen appearance in Daayra, a crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, marking a much-anticipated collaboration. Prithviraj is reportedly playing a police officer, while Kareena takes on a central role that promises to explore complex themes of crime, justice, and morality.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
