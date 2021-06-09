Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit enjoy Mumbai rains with pakoras and biscuits. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is living up the Mumbai rains just like anyone else. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of her plate of snacks as she welcomed the rainy season.

The actor feasted on some tea and Bourbon biscuits. "Baarish, Bourbon aur Chai. The best feeling," she captioned her post. The picture also gave a glimpse of Kareena's pool.

Kareena Kapoor's plate of snacks.





Not just her, even actor Madhuri Dixit enjoyed some pakoras on the rainy day. "Chai and Bhajiya kinda day in Mumbai today. What say? Stay safe guys and take care," she wrote in a tweet.

Actor Varun Dhawan also went for a car ride through the flooded streets of Mumbai. Afterwards, he also shared pictures of him getting soaked in the rain in his balcony. "MUMBAI ki baarish As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing," he captioned his post.

Chai and Bhajiya kinda day in Mumbai today. What say? Stay safe guys and take care.❤️ pic.twitter.com/KD8DtdeX00 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 9, 2021





While the stars were enjoying the rain ahead of the arrival of monsoon, it also caused trouble for other Mumbaikars. Heavy water-logging was reported in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads. The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily, and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' hit 90's movie, Forrest Gump. She finished shooting for the movie last year while pregnant with her second baby. Madhuri was last seen in Kalank and Total Dhamaal. She also judged the dance reality show, Dance Deewane.

Varun Dhawan's last release was Coolie No.1. He was shooting for his film Bhediya when the crew had to return home after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in April.

