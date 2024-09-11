Kareena Kapoor says she doesn't 'feel need for Botox or cosmetic enhancements': My husband Saif Ali Khan finds me sexy

Kareena on ‘spending quality moments’

Kareena said, “From the beginning, I was confident that my talent and dedication would ensure I continued to get work. I took care of myself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of myself. Self-care means taking time for myself, whether it’s spending quality moments with friends, cooking with Saif, or simply enjoying a workout. It’s about feeling great, whether that’s through fitness routines or just being with my family. Nourishing my soul with a good meal, a heartfelt chat, or a bottle of wine is essential for me.”

Kareena on cosmetic enhancements, Saif

She added, “Age is a part of beauty. It’s not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it’s about embracing and loving the age you’re at. I’m 44 and have never felt better. I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that.”

About Kareena, Saif

Kareena and Saif started dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan. The two tied the knot in 2012, and have to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh – who were born in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena will be next seen in The Buckingham Murders, which will release in cinemas on September 13. The film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.