Kareena Kapoor poses with 'soul sister' Malaika Arora; shares pics from girls' night with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor shares a close bond with sisters Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. On Friday night, the actor took to Instagram to give a peek inside a house party at Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai apartment. Joining Kareena, Malaika and Amrita at the intimate party was actor Karisma Kapoor. Also read: Malaika Arora makes first appearance in Bandra post breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Watch Kareena Kapoor partied at home with Malaika Arora and others.

Kareena Kapoor shares new pics

While Kareena and Malaika twinned in white pyjama sets, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita were spotted wearing black and grey outfits in the photos Kareena posted.

Amrita gave Karisma a big kiss on the cheek in a photo, while Kareena and Malaika showed off their white looks for the night as they posed together in another photo. Malaika has been in the news for her alleged breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor, although her team has denied the breakup.

Reactions to Kareena's post

Kareena, who was last seen in Crew, shared the pictures and wrote in her Instagram caption, "Eternity and beyond... twinning forever... soul sisters." Malaika and Karisma dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section of Kareena's post. Amrita Arora wrote, "(red heart emojis) Us."

A fan wrote, "My favourites in one frame — Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora." Reacting to Amrita and Karisma's picture, actor Neha Dhupia commented, "Pic 2 takes twinning to another level!"

Kareena recently returned from Ambani cruise

Sisters Kareena and Karisma attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise celebration in Italy and France in the last week of May. As billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a second round of pre-wedding celebrations for their younger son, Anant, their guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, among many others, were treated to a series of parties in France and Italy. On May 31, the Ambani family hosted a black-tie event in Cannes, south of France. US singer Katy Perry flew into Cannes to perform at the masquerade ball hosted for Anant and Radhika.