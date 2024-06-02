11 inside pics Sara Ali Khan shared from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand cruise bash in Italy, France

Sara Ali Khan – along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a host of other Bollywood celebs – jetted off to Europe for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations on May 29. The actor has now posted a series of inside photos from the latest Ambani parties and outings. Also read: New pics of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding bash are out Sara Ali Khan poses with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at an Ambani party; the actor shared a bunch of solo photos too.

See pics Sara ali Khan posted

On Saturday, Sara took to Instagram to share photos of herself, Ibrahim and their close friends as they made the most of their time together during the second Ambani pre-wedding celebrations on a luxury cruise in Italy and south of France.

The actor was in Cannes and Rome for a day out with friends; she also decked up in glamorous dresses for some of the parties and events onboard the luxury cruise. She added a bunch of emojis and simply wrote in her caption, “France Italy…”

About the Ambani cruise festivities

Following their lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in early March, which reportedly cost a whopping ₹1259 crore, the Ambani family hosted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities on a luxury cruise in Europe. And in true Ambani style, the itinerary was full of opulent festivities and had the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor were among the 800 guests on the luxury cruise liner. who got together to celebrate Anant Ambani's upcoming wedding.

Between May 28 and June 1, they were treated to a series of parties and events aboard the luxury cruise liner during a picturesque journey from Italy to the south of France, spanning 4,380 kilometres. On May 29, the celebration kicked off with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala. The festivities ended on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.