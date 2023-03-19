Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan tells her 'why are you posing' when she gets clicked by paparazzi

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan's relationship with paparazzi. Kareena said she was okay with today's paparazzi culture, but revealed having requested the paparazzi not to click their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan 'when they are going for extracurricular activities'. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she loves taking care of her house, asks son Taimur to help lay the table for guests Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Jehangir Ali Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport recently. (Pics: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena also spoke about Saif Ali Khan's reaction to how she always entertains the paparazzi, while he ignores the photographers. Recently, Saif reacted angrily, when the paparazzi followed him and Kareena all the way to their building.

In an interview with Zoom, Kareena was asked if Saif and she were planning to change their relationship with the paparazzi. She said, "I am not drawing any lines. In fact, I’ve been like, whatever… If they’re clicking, let them click. Even I’m like, ‘What do I do?’ The more I try and, you know… Both Saif and me have been very honest. But, of course, sometimes one does feel like coming into the building, or doing certain things, or clicking the kids, when they’re going extra-curricular activities, as Saif said, that is the only thing we’ve requested them not to do.”

Kareena also said that Saif is surprised by how willing she is to pose the paparazzi. She said, “Saif’s like ‘You’re always posing.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah! I am, get with the plan, Saif’. Saif’s walking and trying to be calm, and he’s like, ‘Why are you posing?’ And I’m like, ‘Chill, that’s me’.”

Early this month, Saif Ali Khan seemed annoyed by the photographers following him and Kareena Kapoor as they returned home from a party. Saif had jokingly said, ‘humare bedroom mein aajaiye (come inside our bedroom only)', when they followed him and Kareena asking for photos. The actor had then issued a statement and clarified that he was not taking any legal action against anyone.

Saif had said, “The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside the private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?”

