Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur, Jeh fear Saif Ali Khan, not her: ‘Have to say abba will get really angry’

Actor Kareena Kapoor has revealed that her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, aren’t intimidated by her, but their father, Saif Ali Khan. She admits that she often resorts to saying, ‘Abba will get really angry’, to get them to listen and get things done. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share two sons: Taimur and Jeh, together.

Kareena reveals

Kareena spoke about Saif as a father when she joined her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on the latest episode of Soha’s podcast. Kareena and Saif share two sons: Taimur and Jeh, together.

Kareena shared that Saif often embraces the role of a fun and playful parent, enjoying quality time with their children and joining in activities they all love.

Talking about Saif as a father, Kareena shared, “I also feel that fathers are there to make friends with their boys, to understand them and make them feel comfortable about a lot of things. So he does a lot of that. He’s more into playing sports with them. He plays cricket and football, and he loves playing the guitar and drums with them. So we kind of balance it out”.

But that doesn’t mean Saif can’t step in as a figure of authority when the situation calls for it. “None of us ever really get angry. Though, if you really want to get something done, you have to say, ‘Okay, Abba will get really angry,’ because I think somewhere, the two boys, more than me, are scared of Saif,” she added.

During the conversation, Kareena confessed that she can sometimes be an overprotective parent and a “helicopter mom”.

About Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s love story

Saif and Kareena fell for each other while shooting for Tashan in 2008, and what began as a friendship soon blossomed into love. At that point, Kareena was at the peak of her career, while Saif was an established star and a father of two from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. Saif later revealed that they would often take long walks together, during which Kareena would ask him about his thoughts on love.

Their romance quickly grabbed headlines, particularly when Saif publicly professed his love by getting Kareena’s name tattooed on his forearm. After five years of dating, they got married on October 16 2012 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in December 2016, and their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February 2021.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s recent work

Saif will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar. It is expected to be released in 2026. Meanwhile, Kareena will next feature in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Co-written by Yash and Sima along with Meghna Gulzar, the film is currently under production.