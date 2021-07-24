Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur’s healthy Saturday breakfast: ‘My Tim’s plate is always full’
Kareena Kapoor poses with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur’s healthy Saturday breakfast: ‘My Tim’s plate is always full’

  • Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed a healthy breakfast of assorted fresh fruits on Saturday morning. See the picture shared by her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:02 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan’s healthy Saturday breakfast - assorted fresh fruits. She took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a plate filled with pieces of banana, papaya and melon.

“My Tim’s plate is always full,” Kareena Kapoor wrote, adding a heart emoji. Previously, too, she has given sneak peeks of Taimur’s healthy eating habits. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of a pasta dish paired with plenty of nutritious veggies, including bell peppers, beans and cherry tomatoes. “Tim likes to keep it GREEN,” she had said.

Kareena Kapoor shared a sneak peek of Taimur Ali Khan’s healthy breakfast.


During an appearance on the celebrity cooking show Star Vs Food, Kareena said that her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur love to showcase their culinary skills. Last year, they enjoyed turning home bakers. “Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice Jazz music,” she said.

In February, Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child, a son named Jeh. She will detail her journey of motherhood in her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which marks her debut as an author. The book will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead. It will be out next month.

Recently, Kareena unveiled the cover of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible and wrote in an Instagram post, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She has also signed Karan Johar’s Takht but the film has been delayed.

