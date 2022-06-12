Kareena Kapoor relish fish delicacy with sis Karisma Kapoor, their BFF Amrita Arora: 'Yummy in my Sunday tummy'

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared pictures on her Instagram Story on Sunday. In the first picture, Karisma gave a glimpse of her Sunday lunch and in another one, she posed with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their close friend, actor Amrita Arora also shared a picture on her Instagram Story, telling her fans how the Kapoor sisters treated her to seafood. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor wants sister Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for her son Taimur Ali Khan: 'He loves it'

The first picture shared by Karisma was of a fish delicacy and was captioned, “Something fishy.” The same picture was later shared by Amrita, along with the caption, “Sunday feast from my BFFs Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Yummy in my Sunday tummy.” In another picture, Karisma was seen posing for a selfie with Kareena.

Karisma Kapoor shares pic with sis Kareena Kapoor and of their Sunday lunch.

Amrita Arora enjoys Sunday lunch with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

The pictures come a few hours after Kareena was spotted outside her father Randhir Kapoor's home in Mumbai, wearing a floral dress.

Kareena Kapoor outside Randhir Kapoor's home.

Kareena has several films in the pipeline. Currently, she is busy shooting for an upcoming untitled thriller with Vijay Varma. The movie, which stars Kareena, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project marks Kareena's OTT debut. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film, which is the official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump, is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

In April, Karisma announced her next project Brown. She last played the lead in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishq, which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. She later did cameo roles in 2013 film Bombay Talkies and 2018 film Zero. In 2020, she made her digital debut with Zee5 and AltBalaji's show Mentalhood. The show also starred actors Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON