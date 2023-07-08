Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan wish Neetu Aunty happy birthday from Italy, actor says ‘this made my day’. Watch

But Alia wasn't the only family member missing from Neetu's Italy celebration. Her niece Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, who are vacationing in Italy as well, weren't seen in the celebration either.

Kareena and Saif wish Neetu on video

Earlier in the day, Kareena posted a picture of Neetu on her Instagram Stories, wishing happy birthday to “my sweet, sweet Neetu aunty.” Neetu reposted the Story and later, posted yet another Story filmed by Kareena. In the video, Saif wishes Neetu a happy birthday while sipping on white wine. He mentions they're in Sardegna, another part of Italy.

Kareena then puts the camera on the front camera and wishes Neetu as well. Saif and Kareena are seen drinking wine with a friend in the video. Neetu reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “This made my day. Love you Saif Bebo.”

How is Neetu related to Kareena?

Neetu was married to late actor Rishi Kapoor, younger brother of Randhir Kapoor, who is Kareena's father. While Neetu and Kareena have never worked with each other on screen, she was seen mingling intimately with her among other family members during Ranbir and Alia's wedding last year.

Other celebs who wished Neetu

Among other celebrities who wished Neetu on Instagram Stories, most of which she reposted, are costume designers Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Jugjugg Jeeyo co-stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul, “samdhan” Soni Razdan and her daughters Shaheen and Alia Bhatt, actor Sonali Bendre, casting director Shanoo Sharma, and daughter Riddhima.

Neetu was last seen in a role opposite Anil Kapoor in Raj Mehta's family dramedy Jugjugg Jeeyo last year. It was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and also starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She will next be seen alongside Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath in Letters to Mr Khanna. The film has wrapped production and will soon premiere on Lionsgate Play.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON