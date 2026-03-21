Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur enjoys biryani on Eid, Ibrahim Ali Khan gives a glimpse of the celebrations
Ibrahim shared a glimpse of Taimur at the dining table, while Saba Pataudi showcased Eidi envelopes for the younger members, calling them munchkins.
Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan on Saturday gave fans a glimpse of his Eid celebrations, sharing a picture of his half-brother, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan, enjoying a plate of biryani.
Pataudi family's Eid celebrations
The Pataudi family seems to have marked the festival with a special feast at home, with biryani taking centre stage. The occasion brought family members together for an intimate celebration, reflecting their tradition of celebrating festivals with loved ones. However, in the photo posted by Ibrahim, only Taimur is seen seated at the dining table, relishing the Eid delicacy with his hands. The actor captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak,” extending festive wishes to his followers.
Earlier in the day, Ibrahim’s aunt Saba Pataudi had also shared a glimpse of the family’s preparations for the festival. Highlighting the tradition of giving Eidi, she posted an image of neatly arranged envelopes meant for the younger members of the family, fondly referring to them as “Pataudi munchkins.” Some of the envelopes carried affectionate labels such as “Dearest Jeh Baba,” “Dearest Ibrahim,” and “Dearest Timmi Jaan,” though the last name was not fully legible.
The younger generation of the Pataudi family includes Taimur and his brother Jeh Ali Khan, children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Also part of the group are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, Saif’s children with his former wife Amrita Singh, along with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.
Taimur, born in December 2016, shares a close bond with his siblings and cousins. They are the grandchildren of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan's recent work
On the work front, Ibrahim has already made his acting debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor, which was released in March 2025. He followed it with a role in the action thriller Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, released in July 2025 on JioHotstar. After these projects, Ibrahim began work on his next film, a sports drama titled Diler, produced by Maddock Films and directed by Kunal Deshmukh, which wrapped shooting across locations including Chandigarh, Mumbai and London. The film, which also stars Sreelela, is yet to have a release date.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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