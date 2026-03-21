Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur enjoys biryani on Eid, Ibrahim Ali Khan gives a glimpse of the celebrations

The Pataudi family seems to have marked the festival with a special feast at home, with biryani taking centre stage. The occasion brought family members together for an intimate celebration, reflecting their tradition of celebrating festivals with loved ones. However, in the photo posted by Ibrahim, only Taimur is seen seated at the dining table, relishing the Eid delicacy with his hands. The actor captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak,” extending festive wishes to his followers.

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan on Saturday gave fans a glimpse of his Eid celebrations, sharing a picture of his half-brother, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan , enjoying a plate of biryani.

Earlier in the day, Ibrahim’s aunt Saba Pataudi had also shared a glimpse of the family’s preparations for the festival. Highlighting the tradition of giving Eidi, she posted an image of neatly arranged envelopes meant for the younger members of the family, fondly referring to them as “Pataudi munchkins.” Some of the envelopes carried affectionate labels such as “Dearest Jeh Baba,” “Dearest Ibrahim,” and “Dearest Timmi Jaan,” though the last name was not fully legible.

The younger generation of the Pataudi family includes Taimur and his brother Jeh Ali Khan, children of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Also part of the group are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, Saif’s children with his former wife Amrita Singh, along with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Taimur, born in December 2016, shares a close bond with his siblings and cousins. They are the grandchildren of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.