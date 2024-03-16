Kareena Kapoor says her fans will ‘really enjoy’ Crew: The Bebo they love, want to see

Kareena Kapoor is awaiting for the release of her new film Crew. In a new interview with ANI, the actor has now shared that she feels fans will love her in the new role in the film, as it features ‘the Bebo they love’. (Also read: Crew teaser: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are about to take you on a flight that's ‘too hot for you’) Kareena Kapoor talked about her upcoming project Crew.

What Kareena said

In Crew, Kareena will be seen essaying the role of a sassy air hostess along with actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon. On Thursday, she interacted with her fans via a special zoom video call and discussed her film in detail. She said, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love."

More about Crew

The teaser of Crew grabbed a lot of attention a few days ago. It begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle. Kareena, Tabu and Kriti play ‘bad*** airhostess’ who go on to steal peanut boxes meant for flights, beat-up unruly passengers on planes, plan to earn a lot of money and much more in the Crew teaser. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a lead role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance.

Sharing the teaser, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai (Fasten your seat belts, because the temperature here is going to be too hot for you).” Two songs, Naina and Ghagra have been released from the album so far.

Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding that had also featured Kareena, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Crew will be hitting the theatres on March 29.

(with additional inputs from ANI)

