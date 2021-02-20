Kareena Kapoor shares a look at her scrumptious meal of biryani and kebabs
Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy cravings still seem strong. On Friday, she shared a look at the delicious meal she enjoyed, sent by her friends.
Sharing a picture of her dinner spread, Kareena added a 'So Good' sticker on her Instagram Stories. The meal included some chicken curry, kebabs, biryani, naan, chutney and curd. Kareena also wrote, "Happy in my tummy. Thank you @pali.india." She tagged @namratazakaria and @mitalisanghani in her post.
Earlier on Friday, Kareena had shared a beautiful note by Instagram page @freddy_birdy. " In his note, he spoke about how there are many people in the world who 'get you' even if they don't know you and used the example of Kareena and her fans to illustrate his point.
"The most important thing to building a relationship, whether at home, at work or in life, is somebody 'getting' you. Now this is a two way street. We want everybody to 'get' us, to understand us, but very few do. Sometimes those closest to us might not get us, but a complete stranger might. We need people to 'get' our jokes, to 'know' why at times we need to keep quiet. Which is why we instantly love people we don't know, like actors and actresses, because we 'get' them. We may not know Kareena Kapoor, but we 'get' her. May very, very few people 'have' you, but may many, many more 'get' you," he wrote. Sharing his post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "I get you @freddy_birdy."
Kareena is pregnant with her second baby. The actor was reportedly due on Monday but looks like the baby is taking its sweet time before saying hello to the world.
On Friday as well, Kareena was seen in Bandra with her son Taimur. The mother and son duo were reportedly on their way to meet her sister Karisma Kapoor.
