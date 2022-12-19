Kareena Kapoor shares Lionel Messi's childhood picture posted by David Beckham, calls him 'GOAT'

Actor Kareena Kapoor praised Lionel Messi as Argentina beat France to lift the trophy and the footballer turned out to be the man of the moment in FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. Kareena took to Instagram and shared a childhood picture of Messi and called him ‘GOAT (Greatest of all Time)'. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to express their happiness and excitement after Argentina's victory, with many also praising Kylian Mbappe's performance in the match. (Also read: As Argentina wins World Cup, Kartik Aaryan and Sushmita Sen hail 'Shehzada' Messi, Anupam Kher calls it ‘faadu’ match)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared the childhood picture of Messi posted by former English footballer David Beckham and wrote, “GOAT.” In the picture, Messi can be sitting on the field with a football. He wore an orange T-shirt with white shorts. Kareena also shared the post made by People Magazine. In the pictures, Messi hugged his sons as he celebrated his win on ground. Kareena posted a sticker, which read, “Love this.”

Kareena Kapoor shares Messi's pictures via Instagram Stories.

After Messi's team won the FIFA World Cup final, many celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, Abhishek Bachchan among others congratulated Argentina and praised the legend Messi. Abhishek wrote, "What a great and worthy World Cup Final. Congratulations to Argentina! #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinavsFrance." Ranveer, who watched the final in Qatar with Deepika Padukone, tweeted, “What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. FIFA World Cup.” He further tweeted, “It had to be Him. Messi.” Shah Rukh wrote, “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank and #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work and dreams!!”

Kareena was last seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film did not do well at the box office but was loved upon its Netflix release by audience. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta releasing next year..

