Kareena Kapoor throws it back to a bikini and the beach in bold International Yoga Day post. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor on International Yoga Day shared a picture of herself striking a pose, on a beach, perhaps during an old vacation. She wore a white bikini as she smiled for the camera.

"Happy International Yoga Day," and "Free your mind," Kareena Kapoor captioned her post, shared on Instagram Stories on Monday. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan recently returned from an Alibaug getaway.

Kareena is a keen practitioner of yoga, and often shares pictures from her sessions on social media. "Yoga is a must," Kareena had captioned an old Instagram post, which showed her in various poses.

Her friend, Malaika Arora, said in a recent interview that she and Kareena often exchange notes on diet and fitness. She told a leading daily, "Of course, we do, and that's something that we all are very passionate about. We love food, workouts and fitness levels. So yes, these are things that we all discuss. We all motivate, push, and help each other out. So, for example, tomorrow, if my sister says I don't have any company to workout, I’ll say no problem, I'll come over and that goes with Bebo too. We all work out with each other, help each other. We give each other workout routines, diet, nutrition, etc."





Kareena and her Saif welcomed their second son earlier this year. They've decided to keep the child's name and face hidden from the media, after experiencing intense media scrutiny following the birth of their first son, four-year-old Taimur.

She recently shared a picture of Taimur stretched out on a yoga mat. She wrote in her caption, "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know."