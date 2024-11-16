Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor turns into a protective mom, covers Jeh's face from camera flashes. Watch

BySantanu Das
Nov 16, 2024 10:09 PM IST

Jeh seemed flustered and tense after the harsh lights fell on his face. Kareena Kapoor instantly covered his face to prevent the light.

It was an evening outing for Kareena Kapoor and her youngest son Jeh Ali Khan on Saturday. Both of them were seen getting inside their car outside their residence. With the paparazzi flashing their lights to capture a picture of the actor, Jeh seemed flustered with the bright light on his face. Kareena instantly covered his face to protect his eyes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan bring Bollywood glam to store launch in Mumbai. Watch)

Kareena Kapoor covered Jeh's face from camera flashes.
Kareena Kapoor covered Jeh's face from camera flashes.

Kareena protects Jeh from flashlights

In the video that was shared by a paparazzo account, Kareena was seen getting inside the car outside her residence in Mumbai. The actor looked chic in a black printed dress, which she styled with minimal accessories and untied hair. Jeh was seen sitting on her lap on the front seat.

As the paparazzi started flashing the lights to capture her picture, Jeh looked restless with the bright lights on his face. Kareena turned protective and instantly covered his eyes with her palms.

More details

The actor had recently shared her elder son Taimur's reaction to paparazzi and his awareness of cinema. At the Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival in September, Kareena stated that, “Right now they are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, ‘Why are they chasing? Am I famous?’ I said, ‘No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven’t done anything.’

The actor was last seen in the Diwali release Singham Again. The film is the third instalment in the Singham series and the fifth of the cop universe. Apart from Ajay Devgn as the titular supercop, the Avengers-style crossover film also stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
