Kareena’s family and friends visit her to meet newborn, Ranveer-Deepika twin in black for dinner outing
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for a dinner outing, hold hands while crossing the road. See pics
Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Bandra, during a dinner outing on Tuesday. On one of the videos now online, Deepika was seen talking to a few people outside an eatery before Ranveer joined them. Soon, they headed towards their car.
Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora make a joint visit to Kareena Kapoor's house to meet her newborn
Kareena Kapoor's BFF Malaika Arora with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, were among the first ones to visit her at her home after she was discharged from the hospital post the birth of her second child.
Renuka Shahane: 'I am so bad at auditions, I get rejected on the basis of auditions
Actor Renuka Shahane, who recently directed the film Tribhanga, has said that she used to be a judgmental person, and that one of her earliest projects taught her not to judge others.
How Pooja Bhatt hated and then accepted Mahesh Bhatt's second wife Soni Razdan
Here's how Pooja Bhatt had reacted on learning about father Mahesh Bhatt's affair with Soni Razdan, while he was married to her mother Kiran Bhatt.
Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes on her dress, even Virat Kohli is a part of them
Priyanka Chopra is over the moon with the success of her memoir, Unfinished. However, there is another reason why the former Miss World is laughing out loud. The actor has shared several viral memes which make fun of her quirky look in a ball-shaped costume.
When 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was too shy to put her head on Ranbir's shoulder
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali was convinced that 11-year-old Alia Bhatt was flirting with Ranbir Kapoor during a photoshoot for their would-be debut film, Balika Vadhu.
Malaika Arora revealed who has her heart and it's not Arjun Kapoor
Mira Rajput looks stunning in sari in one of her best photoshoots
- Mira Rajput has shared few stunning pictures from her new photoshoot for which she decked up in a yellow sari.
Janhvi shares handwritten note on Sridevi's third death anniversary: 'Miss you'
- Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, Sridevi. Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi and Khushi reportedly performed a puja in Chennai on Tuesday.
On Sridevi's death anniversary, English Vinglish director remembers the star
- Sridevi died on February 24, 2018. On her third death anniversary, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde recalled their first meeting and her favourite memory of the star.
Sridevi was worried Janhvi would be compared to her, prepared her for it
Amid Mumbai lockdown fears, Jackie Shroff, Scam 1992's Pratik Gandhi react
Imran Khan officiates cousin Zayn Marie's wedding, see new pictures here
- Actor Aamir Khan's reclusive nephew, Imran Khan, officiated his cousin Zayn Marie's wedding. See new pictures here.
'Battled in 1999': Ajay Devgn and Kajol have aged like fine wine; see his post
- Ajay Devgn has shared a funny post on the occasion of his and Kajol's 22nd wedding anniversary. Even his fans joined him in having some fun.
Shweta Rohira on social media remarks for her weight loss: You can’t make everyone happy
Amitabh Bachchan wishes all the best to Abhishek for Dasvi, see pics from sets
- Amitabh Bachchan also wrote an elaborate blog, sharing how his son Abhishek Bachchan is a 'reserved' person and prefers to do his work and move on.
