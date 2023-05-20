Karishma Tanna reveals she was out of work for 1 year despite success of Sanju: ‘Mai depressed phase me chali gayi thi’

Karishma Tanna recently talked about being out of work for almost a year after starring in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Karishma made a guest appearance. The actor said despite being praised for her small role in the hit film, she did not get work as expected, which pushed her towards depression. Also read: Scoop trailer: Karishma Tanna plays a crime journalist who herself becomes the story in Hansal Mehta's gripping drama Karishma Tanna in a still image from Sanju.

Sanju chronicles the life of actor Sanjay Dutt through his difficult phases, including drug addiction, charges in the 1993 Bombay bombings and more. While Ranbir played Sanjay, Karishma appeared as Pinky, the girlfriend of Sanju's best friend who ends up having a fling with him.

Talking about her career post the success of Sanju, Karishma told Siddharth Kanan in Hindi, “I thought Sanju, despite the small role, will help me to move forward in life. But, in fact, nothing happened. After the film, whatever response, films or projects I had expected did not arrive. For good seven to eight months or 1 year, I wasn't working.” The actor said she was unable to understand what went wrong with her career as film critics had her mentioned as a ‘promising’ actor.

“I had a lot of expectations from the industry that I will get work now (after Sanju). I don't know, sometimes you get into the dark hole, (and think) what does life want? What do I do more to showcase my acting? Woh bohot hi mai depressed phase me chali gayi thi (it was a depressed phase). I thought my life is just colourless. I didn't know what to do with my career. I was messaging people, saying ‘Have you seen Sanju? Did you like my acting?’ My mom is the only one with me. I didn't feel like telling her because she would be stressed. My mom is sensitive. My friends wouldn't understand because none are from the industry,” Karishma added. She also said that she got surrounded by negative thoughts at that time. “I self-motivated myself. Only I know how I have pulled up myself from that phase,” she mentioned.

Karishma said she relied on Instagram ads and other things until OTT opportunities came to her. The actor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Scoop, releasing on Netflix.

