Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's social media banter teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chemistry

  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani engaged in some social media banter as they continue filming the upcoming horror-comedy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who recently resumed filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, engaged in some social media banter on Saturday.

Kartik shared a picture of himself at the gym, to which Kiara replied in the comments, "Yes take your time we are all waiting for you on set. Thanks to u I’m getting to take a nap also!" The picture showed Kartik, posing in front of a mirror with two other men.

Responding to Kiara, he wrote, "Your manager requested me to come late because you wanted to take a nap."


Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Tabu recently joined the cast and crew on the sets. "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," Kartik had written in an Instagram post.

Rumours suggested that Tabu's unwillingness to shoot during the pandemic had caused a delay in production. Director Anees Bazmee clarified in a statement to a leading daily, "Tabu had not refused to shoot. In fact, I myself was not in Mumbai for 10 months after Covid-19 broke out. I had gone away to my farmhouse in Lonavala with my family."

Also read: Anees Bazmee refutes rumours of Tabu stalling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot

The actor has his slate full. He will soon be seen in Dhamaaka, which was shot in 10 days by director Ram Madhvani. The film will be released on Netflix. He will also resume work on Dostana 2, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The film was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 19.

