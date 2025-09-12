Emotional Kartik Aaryan meets mute-deaf fan who travelled from Varanasi to meet him: ‘I must have done good karma’
Kartik Aaryan's fan showered him with love and also praised him. They hugged and posed for pictures. Watch video here.
Actor Kartik Aaryan dedicated a post to his mute and deaf fan who travelled from Varanasi to Mumbai to meet him. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a post featuring the fan and himself.
Kartik Aaryan's mute-deaf fan showers him with love
In the video, the person posed with Kartik after he arrived at the actor's home. The person expressed his love for Kartik and also praised him. Kartik, standing next to him, smiled and laughed. They also shook hands, following which the actor hugged him.
Kartik pens a note for his fan
Kartik and his fans again posed together for photos. In the video, Kartik was seen in a white T-shirt under a denim jacket, pants and beige shoes. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “You couldn’t speak, but I could hear all your feelings through your priceless expressions. You couldn’t hear, but I’m sure you could feel all my love towards you.”
"I must have done a lot of good karmas to receive such pure love and affection. Thank you for travelling all the way from Varanasi just to make my day and make me feel so special (face holding back tears and red heart emojis). Always grateful (folded hands emoji)," he added.
Internet reacts to Kartik's post
Reacting to the post, a fan said, "And this is the whole point about stardom, touching lives deeply." Another person wrote, "This is what you've earned, Kartik. So many years of hard work and fanboying on Bollywood, and now you have your own fanboys with the sweetest gestures towards you." A comment read, "Love that speaks straight from the heart." An Instagram user commented, "This video is so pure, heart-touching. It made us emotional."
About Kartik's films
Kartik will feature with Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's upcoming film. The crew of the yet-to-be-titled film filmed in several locations of Sikkim, including Gangtok and surrounding areas, such as Tsomgo Lake and MG Marg, for a week.
He also has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday. The film will release in theatres on February 13, 2026. The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.
