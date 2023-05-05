Kartik Aaryan opens up about his mother's breast cancer diagnosis: ‘We were rattled and helpless beyond despair’

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and informed fans about the time when ‘cancer sneakily crept’ into his family as he opened up about his mother's cancer diagnosis. His mother Mala Tiwari battled breast cancer. He shared a photo with his mother and penned a long post talking about how his family was initially shaken and felt helpless. His post earned him love and support from his fans and celebrities in the industry. Also read: Kartik Aaryan attends his spotboy's wedding Kartik Aaryan's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Kartik wrote, “Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!”

Soon after his post went live, celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Ekta Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan and Sanya Malhotra sent their love to the actor.

Last year, Kartik was seen spending time with cancer survivors in a video, posted on his Instagram account. It was from an event organised at a Mumbai hospital on the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Month. During the event, he had said that his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer about five years ago and recovered successfully.

Indian Express quoted the actor saying, “It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease.” “I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes," he also added.

Kartik was last seen in Shehzada. He also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a special cameo appearance. The actor will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. He is also a part of Aashiqui 3 which will begin shooting later this year.

