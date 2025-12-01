Kartik Aaryan performs brother duties, dances to Kajra Re at sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi ceremony. Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and his entire family are currently busy with his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari’s wedding festivities. Several videos from Kritika’s wedding celebrations have surfaced on social media, showing Kartik performing brotherly duties as well as enjoying and dancing at the functions with his sister. Kartik Aaryan is enjoying at his sister's wedding festivities.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys at his sister Kritika's wedding festivities

Kartik’s fan pages shared a glimpse into his sister’s haldi ceremony. In one of the videos, Kartik, dressed in a white kurta pyjama, is seen happily dancing to Kajra Re with the guests. His sister Kritika and their mother were also seen showing their moves to the song. Another video showed Kartik performing his brotherly duties as haldi was being applied to Kritika. He was also seen showering her with flowers. More details about Kritika’s wedding are still unknown.

Kartik Aaryan on his bond with sister Kritika

In an interview with Galatta India in 2024, Kartik spoke about his bond with his sister and said, “We have a Tom and Jerry-like bond. We have always had a cat-and-mouse relationship. In childhood, I was a bit of a bully to her, but now she is actually the mature one. She is the person with whom I share and discuss everything. I share all my secrets with her. She is my confidante and my best friend. She is the most mature person in my house.”

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie

Kartik is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier directed Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik, the film is a romantic comedy drama that also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film’s teaser was released in November. It hinted that the story revolves around a mama’s boy who meets a modern girl who does not want to fall prey to hook-up culture and instead wishes for a 90s-style romance in her life. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.