‘Caught cheating on…’: Kartik Aaryan recreates Coldplay's kiss cam scandal with a hilarious twist. Watch

The internet had a field day after Andy Byron’s kiss cam scandal at the Coldplay concert, and content creators have been recreating the moment on social media ever since. Now, actor Kartik Aaryan has joined the trend, giving his own hilarious twist to the incident—leaving everyone in splits. Kartik Aaryan recreates the viral clip from Coldplay's 'kiss cam'.

Kartik Aaryan recreates viral clip from Coldplay's kiss cam scandal

On Wednesday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video recreating the viral clip of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron having a cosy moment with head of HR Kristin Cabot during the Coldplay concert. However, he gave it a comical spin and captioned the video, “Almost got fired.”

The fun video shows Kartik enjoying a chocolate bar, but as soon as he notices the kiss cam on him, he ducks down, throws away the chocolate, and lifts dumbbells to do bicep curls. The video also includes on-screen text that reads: “Fitness freak Kartik Aaryan caught cheating on his diet at the Coldplay concert last night.”

Fans flooded the comments section, calling it the “best recreation ever.” One user wrote, “Creativity peaked,” while another commented, “Only you could have recreated this.” Other reactions included, “Hahaha, how cute,” and “Indeed one of the best.” One fan wrote, “You truly know the best ideas to create content.”

Kartik became a fitness freak during the filming of his movie Chandu Champion, in which he portrayed India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film received critical acclaim but underperformed at the box office, earning only ₹87.25 crore worldwide.

The Coldplay kiss cam scandal

The original moment occurred during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour on July 16, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. A couple—later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot—was shown on the stadium’s kiss cam mid-show. Instead of embracing the moment, they visibly recoiled—Andy ducked, while Kristin turned away—prompting lead singer Chris Martin to quip on stage, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.” The fiasco led to Byron resigning from his post as CEO.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film

Kartik will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled musical romantic drama, also starring Sreeleela in the lead role. The film was initially slated for a Diwali 2025 release. However, the filmmaker revealed that one shoot schedule is still pending, leading to a delayed release. Kartik also has Karan Johar’s Tu Mera Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in the pipeline, which reunites him with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday.