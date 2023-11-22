Kartik Aaryan reveals mom controls his finances, gives him allowances; internet is bamboozled: 'Good luck to his wife'

Kartik Aaryan has opened up about his films' success and said that he doesn’t know how much money he has in his bank account. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor also said that his mother Mala Tiwari handles his finances, and he has no idea how to check his bank balance. Internet was 'shocked' by his statement. Also read: Kartik Aaryan opens up about his mother's breast cancer diagnosis Kartik Aaryan has spoken about being on an allowance, saying his mom Mala Tiwari controls the purse strings.

Kartik says his mother didn't let him buy a car

Kartik Aaryan also said that whenever he has to buy something, he must get his mother's permission first. “My mother handles my money. I don’t know how much money there is in my account or if there is any money or not... I wanted to buy a car on my birthday but mummy refused, saying that there is no money. She said maybe next year or sometime later, but, ‘Abhi nahi le sakte (You cannot buy right now)'. I have no option but to believe what my mother tells him, because I don’t even know where to check how much money I have, I don’t know kaunsa (which) account hai (it is).”

His mother gives him a monthly allowance

Kartik also said, “She just doesn’t want me to get spoilt. She thinks I can still get spoilt. I have lived my life where I spent more than my earnings. So, I think she is used to that idea and she doesn’t like it. She has decided isko pocket money mein hi rakho, usme sudhra rahega (She gives me pocket money to keep me in check).”

Reactions to Kartik Aaryan's statement

Reacting to a video from his Film Companion interview, an Instagram user said, "Another day of Indian men refusing to grow up!" One also wrote, "His wife will have lot of issues with the mother." Another commented, "Good luck to his wife." A comment also read, "Why do we promote such grown up kids?"

A person also said, "If a 33-year-old can’t manage his finances and needs his mom to look after it, it’s not healthy at all!! Shouldn’t be promoting such stuff." A person wrote, "Just bamboozled. Is he for real?" One more wrote, "This is shocking! How is this even normal! I mean, this controlled parenting and this refusal to grow up as an adult , both are so problematic and then disguise all under the umbrella of love!"

Kartik will be next seen in the film, Chandu Champion, and he also has Aashiqui 3 in his kitty. He has an untitled film backed by Karan Johar, too, which was announced on his 33rd birthday on Wednesday. This year, Kartik's film Shehzada did not work at the box office, while his other film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, did well.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON