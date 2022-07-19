Kartik Aaryan reveals his producers told him 'tu 25 din mein paise double kar deta hai' after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has spoken about how his producers recently complimented him, saying that he's the bankable actor who doubles their money in less than a month. In a new interview, Kartik revealed that his producers are happy with the kind of subjects has been opting for and the returns they get. The actor also shared that several people, after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, said that they didn't miss the first film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan says he didn’t know Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will ‘revive’ Bollywood)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released in theatres in May this year, achieved the biggest opening weekend of the year and grossed more than ₹230 crores worldwide. Following the massive success of the movie, producer Bhushan Kumar, gifted Kartik, India's first McLaren GT worth ₹4.7 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra among others. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav among others.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said, "Mere producers ne mujhe bola tha abhi, ki 'Tu aesa actor hai jo 25 din mein paise double kar deta hain humare' (My producers told me recently, 'You're such an actor who doubles our money in 25 days'). He said it in a very funny way. My producers are really happy with the kind of subjects that I'm choosing and the kind of return they get. I'm really happy about that. After all, this is a business. We do bring in the creative aspect. But eventually, you have to earn money also and that becomes very important for the final result."

He also added, "The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is considered unreal, it's become a case study for the kind of business this film has done. Nobody expected it to have this sort of business. It was very important too at this time and I give full credit to the entire team. Somebody told me this thing and I want to share in a positive way...that after watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 several people said that they didn't miss Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And it's a proud feeling for both the films."

Kartik is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Kabir Khan for an upcoming feature film. The untitled project, based on a true story, will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir. The actor also has Ekta Kapoor's production Freddy with Alaya F and Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Kartik will also be a part of Captain India.

